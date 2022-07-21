Advertisement

Backyard Chef Championship cooks up Binghamton staple

By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- If you have a great spiedie recipe, enter the Backyard Chef Championship Spiedie Cooking Contest.

Watch local backyard chefs compete to take home the Grand Champion Belt in a completely revamped cooking competition.

Co-Owner of PS Restaurant and Vice President of Southern Tier Independent Restaurant Sylvana Dodd said this contest started it all.

“We are trying to bring new life into the Spiedie Cooking Contest which actually is the origin of this whole festival,” Dodd said.

The first spiedie cooking contest was held in 1983 at Otsiningo Park.

“There were approximately 65 contestants and it was so much fun and it’s just blossomed into what we have today,” Dodd said.

Co-Owner of PS Restaurant and President of Southern Tier Independent Restaurant Rick Dodd said amateur chefs are eligible to participate.

“The rules are you need three pounds of spiedies, you have 45 minutes to prepare it and serve it to the judges,” Dodd said.

Contestants may only enter one protein for the contest.

“There’s chicken, pork, beef/venison, vegetarian and lamb categories,” Dodd said.

This years Overall Grand Champion will receive the Backyard Chef Grand Champion Belt and a Blackstone Grill. There is also Founders Awards and first, second and third place prizes in each category.

“Be creative with the creation of your cooking station as well as your spiedie recipe,” Dodd said.

The Backyard chef Championship Spiedie Cooking Contest will be held Aug. 7 at Otsiningo Park.

The first cook-off begins at 11:30 a.m. and the second begins at 1 p.m.

A full list of contest rules and registration can be found here.

