Advertisement

Biden’s Pennsylvania trip canceled after COVID test comes back positive

(MGN)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WBNG) -- The White House reported that President Joe Biden tested positive for the coronavirus Thursday morning.

The news comes just as the president was set to speak in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. Thursday afternoon. A 12 News crew was set to cover Biden’s visit to the Keystone State.

The White House said on Tuesday that Biden was in Wilkes-Barre to “give remarks on building on the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act to further reduce gun crime and save lives” but no other details were announced.

A postponement date was not provided in a statement from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

That statement said Biden will continue to perform his duties as president in isolation until he tests negative for the virus.

Biden, 79, is fully vaccinated and has received two boosts. The White House said he is experiencing “very mild symptoms.”

Most Read

gg
There are currently more than 60 job openings at Binghamton University
Task force removes drugs, handgun from Binghamton apartment
Sex offender put behind bars for failing to register
Newark Valley adopts 100% smoke-free policy
You Ask, We Answer: What is the status of the tennis courts at Recreation Park?
You Ask, We Answer: The tennis courts at Recreation Park

Latest News

Adam Kinzinger quote
Illinois congressman leads “final” January 6th Committee hearing focusing on Donald Trump
New York State Nurses Association rallies in support of New York Health Act
FILE - Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., speaks to reporters during a news conference at the Capitol in...
Reps. Omar, AOC among House Democrats arrested at Supreme Court abortion protest
President Biden to visit Wilkes-Barre Thursday