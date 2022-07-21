Biden’s Pennsylvania trip canceled after COVID test comes back positive

WASHINGTON (WBNG) -- The White House reported that President Joe Biden tested positive for the coronavirus Thursday morning.

The news comes just as the president was set to speak in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. Thursday afternoon. A 12 News crew was set to cover Biden’s visit to the Keystone State.

The White House said on Tuesday that Biden was in Wilkes-Barre to “give remarks on building on the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act to further reduce gun crime and save lives” but no other details were announced.

A postponement date was not provided in a statement from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

That statement said Biden will continue to perform his duties as president in isolation until he tests negative for the virus.

Biden, 79, is fully vaccinated and has received two boosts. The White House said he is experiencing “very mild symptoms.”