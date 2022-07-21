Endicott robbery conviction of Bronx man upheld

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- An appellate division upheld the conviction of a 10-year prison sentence for Bronx native Ramel S. Noel, the Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced.

A jury found Noel guilty of robbery in the second degree and attempted robbery in the third degree in 2019. The charges are felonies.

On Sept. 15, 2017, Noel and another person robbed a cab driver while branding what appeared to be a gun on Arthur Avenue in Endicott, the district attorney’s office said. Later that night, he attempted to rob another person in the area of Page Avenue in Endicott.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision. The appellate division determined there was sufficient evidence for the jury to reach a guilty verdict and the sentence imposed “was not unduly harsh.”