Advertisement

Endicott robbery conviction of Bronx man upheld

(KTVF)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- An appellate division upheld the conviction of a 10-year prison sentence for Bronx native Ramel S. Noel, the Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced.

A jury found Noel guilty of robbery in the second degree and attempted robbery in the third degree in 2019. The charges are felonies.

On Sept. 15, 2017, Noel and another person robbed a cab driver while branding what appeared to be a gun on Arthur Avenue in Endicott, the district attorney’s office said. Later that night, he attempted to rob another person in the area of Page Avenue in Endicott.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision. The appellate division determined there was sufficient evidence for the jury to reach a guilty verdict and the sentence imposed “was not unduly harsh.”

Most Read

gg
There are currently more than 60 job openings at Binghamton University
Task force removes drugs, handgun from Binghamton apartment
Newark Valley adopts 100% smoke-free policy
Sex offender put behind bars for failing to register
You Ask, We Answer: What is the status of the tennis courts at Recreation Park?
You Ask, We Answer: The tennis courts at Recreation Park

Latest News

Meet Glenwood Elementary’s new principal
Meet Glenwood Elementary’s new Principal
Meet Glenwood Elementary’s new Principal
Traffic alert: Closures planned along Route 11 next week
Former Oswego bus driver sentenced to 10 years in prison for child pornography