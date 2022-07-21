Former Oswego bus driver sentenced to 10 years in prison for child pornography

(WBNG) -- A former school bus driver has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession of child pornography, the United States Department of Justice announced.

The DOJ said 63-year-old Frederick J. Haresign admitted that he provided a minor child that rode his bus with nicotine and other gifts in exchange for the child creating sexually explicit images and videos and providing those images to him in 2017.

Several agencies investigated the case.

Haresign will also undergo 20 years of post-release supervision.