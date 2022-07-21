Former Utica Police Officer sentenced for kicking arrestee in the face, causing swollen lip

(WBNG) -- A former Utica Police Officer has been sentenced for using excessive force, according to a news release from the United States Department of Justice.

The DOJ said 27-year-old Matthew Felitto of Utica, N.Y. was sentenced in Syracuse after pleading guilty to violating the constitutionally protected right of an arrestee to be free from excessive force.

“Felitto admitted that while working as a police officer for the Utica Police Department in September 2020, he arrived on the scene of an arrest to assist in transporting the arrested individual to the station,” the DOJ said. “The arrestee was handcuffed behind his back and in leg shackles when Felitto arrived because he had been refusing to comply with the commands of other officers already on-scene. Felitto helped those officers place the arrestee in the back of a police van. Once the arrestee was lying on the floor of the van face up and restrained, Felitto kicked him several times in the face and upper chest while wearing work boots.”

The DOJ noted that the kicks caused the arrestee to be in pain and have a bruised and swollen lip.

Felitto was sentenced to a term of probation for two years and a fine of $7,500. He will also be required to perform 100 hours of community service during the probation term.

The DOJ said Felitto resigned from his position at the Utica Police Department.