Heat continues to stick around

Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear and mild. Low: 62-69

Friday: 30% chance of a couple PM showers and storms. Hot and muggy. Heat index in the low 90s. Lots of dry time! High: 84-90

Friday Night: A few clouds. Low: 62-68

Forecast Discussion:

Quiet evening weather continues with nothing more than a stray sprinkle or shower. Lows tonight stay in the 60s.

Friday brings another small chance of some showers and storms with a 30% chance in the afternoon. We anticipate a lot of dry time with a lack of any significant triggering mechanism to initiate thunderstorm development. If any storms DO fire, they could be strong. It will remain hot and humid with highs in the mid and upper 80s. No relief comes Saturday or Sunday, either. We’re back near 90 under mostly sunny conditions Saturday with a better chance of storms Sunday. The chance of storms Sunday is 40% and there is some indication highs Sunday could rise into the mid 90s in the hottest locations.

A cold front that brings relief comes Monday with rain and some storms likely. By Tuesday it will feel less humid but stay warm.