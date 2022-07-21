How Broome-Tioga children can receive free meals for the summer

WHITNEY POINT (WBNG) -- Its summer vacation for students across the Southern Tier, but that doesn’t mean they cant enjoy a healthy school lunch.

Broome Tioga BOCES, and the American Dairy Association of North East have come together to bring Free Summer Meals for kids 18 and under all summer long.

“In the school year kids have access to breakfast and lunch, they’re able to come and get meals in any of the buildings during the meal times but when there’s no program going on those meals that their counting on are gone they have to find other avenues to get food. So the summer feeding program is a way to get the meals out to the kids” said Patrick Walsh, school lunch director for Broome Tioga BOCES

Patrick Walsh said the Summer Meal program is a nation wide program which is funded through the USDA and with that funding they have been able to provide this program to children every year.

He said this is an open site and is available to all children in the area, and with Americans experiencing the highest inflation in nearly 40 years its important to help families in the community as much as they can.

“With the high rising prices of gas and groceries and all that i mean its just the little bit that helps out that’s able to give them access for food and stable house holds in the area” said Patrick Walsh.

Walsh said Summer Meals play a vital role in filling the nutrition gap for kids over the summer months. He said the program will offer nutritious foods such as fruits, veggies, and whole grains.

“It helps develop healthier adults develop better feeding habits and give them access to healthier options” said Patrick Walsh.

He said all locations will need to be consumed on site during specified time frames. To find the location, times, and dates of the Summer Meals please click here.

