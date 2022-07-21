Advertisement

Lawyers on Call: Post-planning organization

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- In today’s Lawyers on Call, Associate at Coughlin & Gerhart Emily Lovelass explains post-planning organization.

“There are several different routes you can take with your original documents once you have all of them executed and if you choose to hold onto them yourself it’s really essential that you keep them in a safe place,” Lovelass said.

To get in contact with Coughlin & Gerhart, visit the Coughlin & Gerhart LLP website.

gg
