Local schools collaborate with Cornell Cooperative Extension for Hilltop Community Farm classroom

CANDOR (WBNG) -- In an effort to bring more agricultural programs into local high schools, Cornell Cooperative Extension is partnering with Owego Apalachin Central School District and Candor Central School District to create classroom spaces at Hilltop Community Farm.

Students from the Owego Free Academy Building and Construction System Program are assembling the classroom.

“This is something where the kids are getting involved,” Executive Director of CCE Tioga County T Hanson said. “It’s grassroots, building from the ground up. We needed an indoor classroom space so they’re learning by doing things hands-on.”

Once completed, the classroom will be used by both school districts to teach animal and environmental science classes.

Candor High School Principal Wayne Aman said agricultural programs are very important to the area.

“We’re a small rural community and agriculture is a huge part of it, so really what we’re hoping to do is give students the opportunities to get exposure to agriculture, and hopefully help them if they’re interested in careers in it,” Aman said.

Christian Miller-Steans is one of the Owego Free Academy students building the classroom. He said the experience has helped him learn important life skills.

“It feels good because if I want to do this job later in life, [this experience] will help me be able to start and get going,” Miller-Stearns said.

It is estimated that the classroom will be done in the coming weeks.