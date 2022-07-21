More heat and humidity

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. 0-.20″ (.50″) 60% High 88 (86-90) Wind SW becoming W 5-10 G20 mph

wbng (wbng)

A cold front will give us showers and thunderstorms today. Heavy rain and gusty winds are possibe.

Not much of a cool down behind this front. We’ll keep heat, humidity and showers in the forecast Friday

and into the weekend.

Another cold front Sunday will give us a break from the heat Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.