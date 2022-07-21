Traffic alert: Closures planned along Route 11 next week

DICKINSON (WBNG) -- The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists that Exit 5 from southbound ramp 81 to U.S. Route 11 and the intersection of U.S. Route 11 and Old Front Street in the Town of Dickinson will be closed for 10 days.

The closure is scheduled to begin on July 25.

There will be variable messaging signs in place advising southbound motorists on I-81 to use Exit 6 or Exit 4-A to reach Route 11. Motorists traveling north on U.S. Route 11 should follow the posted detour utilizing I-81 to Exit 6 for reentry to Route 11.

Those traveling south on U.S. Route 11 should follow the posted detour using I-81, State Route 7 and Bevier Street.

The DOT said motorists should expect delays.