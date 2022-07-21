Vestal Girl Scouts build gaga ball pit for Silver Award project

MAINE (WBNG) -- Two Vestal Troop 30524 Girl Scout Cadettes worked together to build a gaga ball pit for local youth in the community.

Thirteen-year-old Sophia Juriga and 14-year-old Frannie Vallone created the gaga ball pit as part of a Silver Award project -- the highest award a Girl Scout can earn.

“The Silver Award project is a project that requires 50 hours from Girl Scout Cadettes. It’s a project that is supposed to benefit the community long-term,” said Vallone.

The pair was inspired to create the gaga ball pit to provide youth with a fun physical activity that promotes exercise and overall health.

Gaga ball is a fast-paced game like dodgeball, but played in an octagonal pit.

Players need to dodge, strike, run and jump while attempting to hit opponents below the knees with the ball.

“We noticed opportunities for kids and teens to get outside and be active were lacking,” said Juriga. “So, we wanted something that would not only inspire them to get out more, but make sure that they also have fun doing so.”

With the help from their project guides Sandra Juriga and Jenn Vallone, the teens raised about $1,000 through donations, a bottle drive, and car wash to fund the project.

The gaga ball pit can be found at the NYPENN Girl Scouts Pathways office located at 2626 State Route 26 in the Town of Maine.