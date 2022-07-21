Vestal Police Captain shares tips on how to keep your home safe from intrusion while on vacation

(VESTAL) -- The summer season is a great time to take that family vacation you’ve been waiting all year for, but before you roll out those bags the Vestal Police Department says to make sure your house is safe and secure.

Captain Christopher Streno of the Vestal Police Department said while on vacation sometimes its easy for criminals to see that your home is vacant, making it an easy target. Which is why its important to make sure your home looks occupied at all times.

“Make sure that your lawn is being mowed make sure your mail is coming in and the news papers aren’t piling up in front of the door you can put lights on timers even in this day of smart technology, we have blinds that can be moved or set automatically” said Captain Christopher Streno.

Captain Streno said residents should make sure they have a good set of locks on their doors and their windows are secured. He said while planning to leave for vacation resident should make sure they have someone they trust keeping an eye on their homes.

“You can even contact the local police department, if you’re taking your vehicles maybe talk to a neighbor or friend about parking their vehicles in the driveway, again it gives it that look that the house is being lived in. We have all different ways of setting alarms, having cameras now that attach to your phone so you can be immediately notified of motion or any kind of camera activity at your place” said Captain Christopher Streno.

He said residents should make sure they remove all personal items from their homes while away. He said the best thing you should do is put them in a safe that isn’t easy to remove from your homes, or leave it with a family member or friend.

He also said its important for people to be aware of the environmental design around their homes.

“If you have a lot of over growth or cover on your house, it gives potential opportunity for people that want to break in, or get into the door without anyone seeing, or break into a window” said Captain Christopher Streno.

Captain Streno said another key thing for resident to remember is to be aware of what you post on social media.

“A lot of people will announce on social media that they’re going on vacation, and then make post and share photos while they’re away on vacation. Unless you’re really confident on who’s looking at your social media sometimes its not a good idea to broadcast how long you’re going to be away another key thing for resident to remember is to be aware of what you post on social media.” said Captain Christopher Streno.

