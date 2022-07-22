Binghamton receives $13M for COVID-19 relief

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton received $13 million for COVID-19 relief from Albany.

The funding is part of $387 million that went to local governments across New York State. The money is to help boost local government’s pandemic response infrastructure.

Governor Kathy Hochul said the announcement is part of the state’s efforts to combat potential surges of COVID in the fall and winter.

“We have been able to move safely forward through this pandemic because of our close coordination with partners at every level of local government,” Governor Hochul said. “As we respond to new variants and plan for any potential surges this fall, this is yet another step we are taking to boost our preparation efforts and we will continue to work with local partners to keep New Yorkers safe.”

The financial backing is made possible by the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund which is part of the American Rescue Plan Act.