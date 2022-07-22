Hot and getting hotter

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, showers, thunderstorms. 0-.25″ (1.00″) 40% High 88 (86-90) Wind W 5-10 mph

wbng (wbng)

Not much of a cool down behind this front. We’ll keep heat, humidity and showers in the forecast Friday

and into the weekend.

A very low chance of showers Saturday, but it will be hot with highs again approaching 90.

Hot again Sunday, but another cold front will give us showers and thunderstorms. Some of these linger

into Monday.

We’ll get a break from the heat Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.