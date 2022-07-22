Hot and getting hotter
PM showers and thunderstorms
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, showers, thunderstorms. 0-.25″ (1.00″) 40% High 88 (86-90) Wind W 5-10 mph
Not much of a cool down behind this front. We’ll keep heat, humidity and showers in the forecast Friday
and into the weekend.
A very low chance of showers Saturday, but it will be hot with highs again approaching 90.
Hot again Sunday, but another cold front will give us showers and thunderstorms. Some of these linger
into Monday.
We’ll get a break from the heat Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.