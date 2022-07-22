Advertisement

Hot and getting hotter

PM showers and thunderstorms
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, showers, thunderstorms. 0-.25″ (1.00″) 40% High 88 (86-90) Wind W 5-10 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

Not much of a cool down behind this front. We’ll keep heat, humidity and showers in the forecast Friday

and into the weekend.

A very low chance of showers Saturday, but it will be hot with highs again approaching 90.

Hot again Sunday, but another cold front will give us showers and thunderstorms. Some of these linger

into Monday.

We’ll get a break from the heat Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Most Read

gg
There are currently more than 60 job openings at Binghamton University
Newark Valley adopts 100% smoke-free policy
Broome County Humane Society offers reduced adoption fee event
Task force removes drugs, handgun from Binghamton apartment
You Ask, We Answer: What is the status of the tennis courts at Recreation Park?
You Ask, We Answer: The tennis courts at Recreation Park

Latest News

MID 90S FOR SOME?
Heat continues to stick around
wbng
More heat and humidity
HIGHEST CHANCE EAST
Sweltering weather continues
wbng
Unusually warm