Hot weekend with some showers possible

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5pm Newscast.
By Howard Manges
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Forecast Discussion:

Any showers or storms will fade tonight with lows staying in the 60s.

No relief comes Saturday or Sunday, from the heat, either. We’re back near 90 under mostly sunny conditions Saturday with a better chance of storms Sunday. Saturday does have a slight chance (20%) of a shower or storm in the heat of the day. The chance of storms Sunday is 40% and there is some indication highs Sunday could rise into the low 90s in the hottest locations.

LOTS OF DRY TIME(WBNG)

The cold front that brings relief comes Monday with rain and some storms likely. By Tuesday it will feel less humid but stay warm. Mid next week looks quiet but temperatures rise again and a chance of showers comes back for Thursday.

