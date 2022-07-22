Advertisement

Officer fatally shot, another wounded in Rochester, New York

By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) -- A police officer has been fatally shot and another wounded in Rochester, New York.

Authorities say the officers were on patrol as part of a plainclothes tactical unit when they were shot after 9 p.m. Thursday.

Police Chief David Smith identified the slain officer as Anthony Mazurkiewicz. Smith said Friday that the two officers were attacked in “a cowardly ambush.”

A bystander suffered minor injuries. No arrests have been made.

The officers were shot the same day Mayor Malik Evans declared a “gun violence state of emergency” in Rochester.

