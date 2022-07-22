Pet of the Week: Meet Shimmer!

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Meet Shimmer from the Broome County Humane Society!

Shimmer is a 1-year-old spayed female. Shimmer is a transport from down south and is friends with everyone she meets! She walks well on her leash and enjoys being in the car.

“Shimmer may get a little big bigger once you fatten her up but at 44 lbs. she’s pretty much the size she’ll be,” Broome County Humane Society Adoption Coordinator Todd Hubik said.

To see all available animals contact the Broome County Humane Society.

NOTE: If you do not see Shimmer on the Broome County Humane Society website, she may have already been adopted.