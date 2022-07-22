Tour 20 Southern Tier ‘Sacred Sites’ Sunday

(WBNG) -- Experience first-hand the art, architecture and history of some Southern Tier religious sites.

The Doors are Open and the Preservation Association of the Southern Tier (PAST) presents the 10th annual Sacred Sites Open House.

Chairperson of the Sacred Sites Committee of PAST Ron Borgna said the past two years the open house has been held virtually.

“This year finally it’s back in person and people can actually go inside all of these beautiful buildings and see all of the beautiful architectural interior features of them,” Borgna said.

20 religious structures in Binghamton, Johnson City, Endwell and Endicott will be open for tours.

“I’m happy to say that the people in this area are so proud of their buildings that this is a state wide event that’s sponsored locally by the Preservation Association of the Southern Tier,” Borgna said. “The Binghamton area has the second highest number of participants across the state.”

Tourists can view stained glass windows, a Tiffany Mosaic, a Celtic cast stone cross and more.

“The minute people come inside the building they get perfectly quiet and their eyes get wide open and they’re just awestruck by what they see inside the building,” Borgna said.

Sacred Sites Open House will be held July 24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Each house of worship has it’s own opening and ending time.

This open house is free and open to the public, no reservations needed.