Woman, 79, killed in crash with flatbed truck

(Source: MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROXBURY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- One person was killed in a crash involving a flatbed, New York Police said.

Police said a 79-year-old woman was killed when she crossed over the double yellow line into oncoming traffic on State Route 23 in the Town of Roxbury around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police said the driver of the Curtis Lumber flatbed tried to avoid her vehicle but was unable to. The flatbed driver was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not identified the 79-year-old woman.

