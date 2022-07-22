Woman, 79, killed in crash with flatbed truck

ROXBURY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- One person was killed in a crash involving a flatbed, New York Police said.

Police said a 79-year-old woman was killed when she crossed over the double yellow line into oncoming traffic on State Route 23 in the Town of Roxbury around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police said the driver of the Curtis Lumber flatbed tried to avoid her vehicle but was unable to. The flatbed driver was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not identified the 79-year-old woman.