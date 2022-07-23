Advertisement

Community celebrates eatBING’s ‘Martini Walk’

Over 15 local businesses created their own special martinis for the event, and for just $25 -- participants strolled from venue to venue to sample each martini.(WBNG)
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- People in the community flocked to the streets of Downtown Binghamton Saturday in celebration of eatBING’s tenth Martini Walk!

Over 15 local businesses created their own special martinis for the event, and for just $25 -- participants strolled from venue to venue to sample each martini.

Participants had the option to rate each drink on a scale of one to five. Scores will be totaled in the days following the event, and the winning business will be awarded Martini Champ of the Year.

“You forget every year just how fun it is, and then it gets here it’s just like going to a concert,” said Co-owner of Lost Dog Marie McKenna, who also serves on the eatBING committee. “It’s a fun day where you just kind of live it up so people love it.”

You can check eatBING’s Facebook page or the Binghamton Martini Walk Facebook page to learn which bar has been crowned Martini Champ of the Year.

