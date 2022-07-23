Community gathers for second annual ‘Connor Murray Big Ball Tournament’

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- In memory of local softball player and SUNY Broome student Connor Murray -- friends, family and community members gathered at BAGSAI Softball Complex for the second annual Connor Murray Big Ball tournament.

The tournament helps raise money for the Connor Memorial Nursing Scholarship at SUNY Broome, where Connor graduated with her Associates Degree in Nursing before she passed away in 2019 at just 20 years old.

The scholarship benefits two nursing students each year.

“She was very special. She was very special to so many people at the age of 20, I can’t fathom what she would be like at the age of 40,” said Murray’s cousin Dale Dewitte. “It’s good to see her friends, her family is here, and we’re just having a really good time today.”

A special memorial to honor Murray was also held before the start of the tournament, where people close to her released butterflies in her memory.