Advertisement

Community gathers for second annual ‘Connor Murray Big Ball Tournament’

In memory of local softball player and SUNY Broome student Connor Murray -- friends, family and...
In memory of local softball player and SUNY Broome student Connor Murray -- friends, family and community members gathered at BAGSAI Softball Complex for the annual Connor Murray Big Ball tournament.(WBNG)
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- In memory of local softball player and SUNY Broome student Connor Murray -- friends, family and community members gathered at BAGSAI Softball Complex for the second annual Connor Murray Big Ball tournament.

The tournament helps raise money for the Connor Memorial Nursing Scholarship at SUNY Broome, where Connor graduated with her Associates Degree in Nursing before she passed away in 2019 at just 20 years old.

The scholarship benefits two nursing students each year.

“She was very special. She was very special to so many people at the age of 20, I can’t fathom what she would be like at the age of 40,” said Murray’s cousin Dale Dewitte. “It’s good to see her friends, her family is here, and we’re just having a really good time today.”

A special memorial to honor Murray was also held before the start of the tournament, where people close to her released butterflies in her memory.

Most Read

File Graphic
Officer fatally shot, another wounded in Rochester, New York
Woman, 79, killed in crash with flatbed truck
A candy company says it is looking to hire an official taste tester with $100K salary.
Sweet job: Candy company hiring official taste tester with $100,000 salary
Hundreds of Family Dollar products have been recalled due to temperature concerns.
FDA: Family Dollar recalling hundreds of over-the-counter products
Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State...
Girl, 6, among three killed in shooting at Iowa state park; gunman also dead

Latest News

Over 15 local businesses created their own special martinis for the event, and for just $25 --...
Community celebrates eatBING’s ‘Martini Walk’
The Johnson City Rotary club has welcomed back JC Carousel Day!
Johnson City Rotary hosts ‘JC Carousel Day’
Potentially dangerous heat and severe weather are all in the forecast for Sunday
The potential for dangerous heat and severe weather is all in the forecast for Sunday
SMOKE FREE MUNICIPAL GROUNDS POLICY
SMOKE FREE MUNICIPAL GROUNDS POLICY