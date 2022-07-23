Advertisement

Johnson City Rotary hosts ‘JC Carousel Day’

The Johnson City Rotary club has welcomed back JC Carousel Day!
The Johnson City Rotary club has welcomed back JC Carousel Day!(WBNG)
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Johnson City Rotary club has welcomed back JC Carousel Day!

People from around the community gathered at CFJ Park Saturday to enjoy an afternoon of food, entertainment and local vendors.

Rotary President Sue Paredez said the family-friendly event is a great way to bring the community together and showcase all that Johnson City has to offer.

“We’re so happy because this is part of the whole revitalization of Johnson City, to really celebrate that there’s so many opportunities here,” said Paredez. “We’re just looking forward to having people come and bring their families to have some fun.”

Johnson City Carousel Day was first started in 2010. The JC Rotary club began organizing the event in 2017.

Most Read

File Graphic
Officer fatally shot, another wounded in Rochester, New York
Woman, 79, killed in crash with flatbed truck
A candy company says it is looking to hire an official taste tester with $100K salary.
Sweet job: Candy company hiring official taste tester with $100,000 salary
Hundreds of Family Dollar products have been recalled due to temperature concerns.
FDA: Family Dollar recalling hundreds of over-the-counter products
Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State...
Girl, 6, among three killed in shooting at Iowa state park; gunman also dead

Latest News

Over 15 local businesses created their own special martinis for the event, and for just $25 --...
Community celebrates eatBING’s ‘Martini Walk’
In memory of local softball player and SUNY Broome student Connor Murray -- friends, family and...
Community gathers for second annual ‘Connor Murray Big Ball Tournament’
Potentially dangerous heat and severe weather are all in the forecast for Sunday
The potential for dangerous heat and severe weather is all in the forecast for Sunday
SMOKE FREE MUNICIPAL GROUNDS POLICY
SMOKE FREE MUNICIPAL GROUNDS POLICY