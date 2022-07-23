Johnson City Rotary hosts ‘JC Carousel Day’

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Johnson City Rotary club has welcomed back JC Carousel Day!

People from around the community gathered at CFJ Park Saturday to enjoy an afternoon of food, entertainment and local vendors.

Rotary President Sue Paredez said the family-friendly event is a great way to bring the community together and showcase all that Johnson City has to offer.

“We’re so happy because this is part of the whole revitalization of Johnson City, to really celebrate that there’s so many opportunities here,” said Paredez. “We’re just looking forward to having people come and bring their families to have some fun.”

Johnson City Carousel Day was first started in 2010. The JC Rotary club began organizing the event in 2017.