SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE THIS EVENING

By Howard Manges
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Tonight: Storms early with a good chance of heavy rain at times overnight. Flash flooding is possible inside the heaviest rain. Any storms this evening could produce damaging wind. Low: 64-70

Monday: Partly sunny. 30% chance of rain or thunder early. Some afternoon sun is expected. Turning less humid in the afternoon. High: 80-85

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 52-57

Forecast Discussion:

Storms and heavy rain are possible through tonight. The storm risk is highest through about 8pm or so. Any storms will produce blinding downpours, the potential of damaging winds and frequent lightning. Please remain weather aware in the event severe weather approaches your location. Flash flooding is also possible inside the heaviest rain and in areas that may have already been hit with storms Sunday afternoon.

PLEASE BE WEATHER AWARE
PLEASE BE WEATHER AWARE(WBNG)

A cold front crosses Monday morning into the afternoon and humidity will be slow to clear behind it. Some lingering showers are possible and a storm can’t be ruled out. Highs Monday will be in the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday and Wednesday look dry with highs in the low to mid 80s; typical summer stuff! By Thursday and Friday, more unsettled weather returns with a chance of rain or storms both days. The chance of rain is 40% for now. By next weekend quiet weather looks to return with highs around 80.

