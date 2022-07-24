Thousands of power outages reported across Broome, Chenango counties

(WBNG) -- NYSEG is reporting more than 4,700 of its customers are without power in Broome and Chenango counties.

As of 6:45 p.m. Sunday, more than 1,400 customers in Broome County are without power and more than 3,200 customers have outages in Chenango County.

For more specific information on the outages, go to NYSEG’s website.

