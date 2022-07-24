Advertisement

Thousands of power outages reported across Broome, Chenango counties

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- NYSEG is reporting more than 4,700 of its customers are without power in Broome and Chenango counties.

As of 6:45 p.m. Sunday, more than 1,400 customers in Broome County are without power and more than 3,200 customers have outages in Chenango County.

For more specific information on the outages, go to NYSEG’s website.

Be sure to download the Storm Track 12 weather app for Android and iOS for your forecast on the go. Stay with 12 News for more information on the weather.

Most Read

File Graphic
Officer fatally shot, another wounded in Rochester, New York
Woman, 79, killed in crash with flatbed truck
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
Mega Millions jackpot now $790M, nation’s 4th largest prize
Binghamton receives $13M for COVID-19 relief
A candy company says it is looking to hire an official taste tester with $100K salary.
Sweet job: Candy company hiring official taste tester with $100,000 salary

Latest News

A Boston Red Sox fan dons a David Ortiz jersey before the longtime Red Sox DH is inducted into...
WATCH: Red Sox fans reminisce on David Ortiz during 2022 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
WATCH: Red Sox fans reminisce on David Ortiz during 2022 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Southern Tier Tuesdays
You can now vote for August’s Southern Tier Tuesdays finalists
David Ortiz, Jim Kaat, and Tony Oliva speak to the media ahead of their induction to the BHOF