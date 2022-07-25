Broome County Fair opening night July 26

WHITNEY POINT (WBNG) -- The 147th annual Broome County Fair kicks off Tuesday.

The Broome County Fair provides great family-friendly fun and a chance to learn more about local agriculture.

Broome County Fair Board Secretary Jonah Reardon said preparation for the fair begins a year in advance.

“We brought back a lot of the fan favorites as well as a lot of new things to keep things fresh and lively,” Reardon said. “Our partners at 4-H and Cornell Cooperative Extension are getting our barns, show rings and agriculture education center all set up for folks to be able to visit.”

Reardon said the Broome County Fair was founded to promote agriculture

“We have a lot of areas throughout our fair that we hope folks will go and visit to really learn more about where their food and where those resources come from and why Broome County really does have a passion for agriculture,” Reardon said.

The 147th Broome County Fair will run from July 26 to 31 at Whitney Point Fairgrounds.

This week-long festival features contests, food, carnival rides, livestock auctions, demolition derby, etc.

General admission is $7, youth admission is $1 and children under five are free.

Ticket details and a full fair schedule can be found here.