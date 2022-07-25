Advertisement

Community celebrates return of ‘Sundaes at the Farm’

A calf at Sundaes on the Farm.
A calf at Sundaes on the Farm.(WBNG)
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEWARK VALLEY (WBNG) -- Crowds of people gathered at Spencer Farm Sunday to celebrate the return of the annual “Sundaes at the Farm.”

The family-friendly event allows local farms to showcase Tioga County’s agriculture with the community.

People enjoyed an afternoon of food, barn tours, farm animals, educational displays and live music.

Event Coordinator Danielle Singer said this is the first year the event has been hosted in two years due to the pandemic. She said the support from the community has been incredible.

“The event is a chance for the public to come out and get on a working dairy farm that they’re not normally able to access,” Singer said. “They’re able to meet the amazing people that grow their food and take care of cows and milk them.”

Sundaes on the Farm is hosted by a different farm each year.

