Customers remain without power day after storms move through Chenango County

(WBNG) -- NYSEG is reporting more than 4,400 of its customers in Chenango County remain without power Monday afternoon.

The outages followed strong and severe thunderstorms that rolled through the area Sunday afternoon and evening. Outages that were reported in Broome County Sunday have since been restored.

NYSEG’s Outage Map shows that the outages are not concentrated in a few areas, but rather, the outages are reported throughout all of Chenango County. NYSEG estimates power will be restored by 11 p.m. You can view the outage map by going here.

According to NYSEG, it has 23,623 customers in Chenango County.

On April 19, 2022, NYSEG spent days working to restore power after a massive snowstorm and winds caused power outages through much of the Southern Tier. A representative for the electric and gas company said it was the biggest weather-related outage NYSEG has seen. More than 100,000 outages were reported.

12 News reached out to NYSEG for information on Monday’s outage but has heard back.