A few comfortable days ahead!

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5pm Newscast.
By Howard Manges
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear and cool. Some valley fog possible. Low: 51-57

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. High: 75-80

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with some patchy fog possible. Low: 53-58

Forecast Discussion:

High pressure is building in tonight and some great sleeping weather is ahead for a few days. Lows tonight drop into the 50s with some fog.

Mostly sunny weather is expected Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s rising to the mid 80s Wednesday.

By Thursday and Friday, more unsettled weather returns with a chance of rain or storms both days. The chance of rain is 40% for now. By next weekend quiet weather looks to return with highs around 80.

