Listed here: Broome County roadwork for week of July 25

(WBNG) -- Here’s the roadwork planned in Broome County for the week of July 25.

This list is provided by the Broome County Department of Public Works.

Paving will continue on Ouaquaga Road

The Highway Division will continue changing road culverts on Colesville, Powers and Tracey Creek roads

Ditching will be performed on Farm to Market, Pagebrook, and Beartown roads as well as Old Rt. 17

Patching will continue on Hyde Street in Whitney Point, Watson Boulevard in Endwell and various other county roads

Painting will take place on Main and Bridge Sts. in Kirkwood as well as Rt. 11 ramps

Striping will take place on various County and Town roadways