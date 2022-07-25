Advertisement

Listed here: Broome County roadwork for week of July 25

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- Here’s the roadwork planned in Broome County for the week of July 25.

This list is provided by the Broome County Department of Public Works.

  • Paving will continue on Ouaquaga Road
  • The Highway Division will continue changing road culverts on Colesville, Powers and Tracey Creek roads
  • Ditching will be performed on Farm to Market, Pagebrook, and Beartown roads as well as Old Rt. 17
  • Patching will continue on Hyde Street in Whitney Point, Watson Boulevard in Endwell and various other county roads
  • Painting will take place on Main and Bridge Sts. in Kirkwood as well as Rt. 11 ramps
  • Striping will take place on various County and Town roadways
  • Mowing will continue on the right of way along the County roadway system

