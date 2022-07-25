Music to the ears: Endwell Rotary welcomes new addition to Highland Park Carousel

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- Just in time for National Carousel Day, the Endwell Rotary Club has added a special new addition to the Carousel Capital of the World.

In a dedication ceremony held at Highland Park Sunday, the club welcomed a Wurlitzer 146 Band Organ similar to the original organ that was purchased with the carousel.

“This is a joy to have completed. It’s been an ongoing journey and we’re very happy,” said Endwell Rotary President Eric Emerick.

Endwell Rotary member Dennis Camarda said he located and purchased the organ in Kentucky.

Originally built in 1916 and brought back to the Wurlitzer factory in 1926 -- Camarda said the organ needed a lot of work.

“I found the right people that work on these particular organs and they did a beautiful job at refurbishing this organ,” he said.

The organ is now updated with a dual tracker, midi system, and new paintings of fireworks and two gateway arches on its exterior.

“In the middle I had George F. Johnson’s name painted on, which really is the reason why we’re here today,” said Camarda. “George F. Johnson made everything possible for all these carousels in this area.”

The new organ isn’t Endwell Rotary’s only special project at Highland Park. Emerick said the club is also working on repairing and expanding the park’s trail system.

“This is just the beginning of what we’re about to do,” said Emerick. “We’re here to make a difference in the Endwell community, and we’re very proud of this moment.”