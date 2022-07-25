Advertisement

New school year means big spending for back-to-school supplies

Families spend an average of $840 per year
It’s an annual ritual parents know too well, the back-to-school supply list. In this Watching Your Wallet, ways you can save and also help others.
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - It’s time for kids to head back to school and according to the National Retail Federation, families with school-aged children averaged more than $840 on school supplies last year.

Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union, said sticking to the specific items on the list will help keep costs down. She also urged parents to reach out to the school if they’re running short on supplies.

“If a parent has a hard time funding those back-to-school items, I would highly encourage them to contact the school directly,” Dale said. “Many schools partner with community partners that provide backpacks and provide school supplies for free for parents that need them.”

If you’re not worried about being able to afford supplies, Dale mentioned this is also a good time to teach your child about the importance of giving back.

She suggested that while shopping with your child for their supplies, ask them to pick out something for another student who might need it. You could then donate it to the school together.

Dale encouraged parents to spread out the cost over the summer to avoid using credit cards to pay for them.

If you need help getting supplies for your child, try contacting your local school district or community organization, like the United Way or the Boys & Girls Club of America.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thousands of power outages reported across Broome, Chenango counties
Binghamton receives $13M for COVID-19 relief
In this image taken from video provided by WHEC-TV, David Jakubonis, left, is subdued as he...
Investigators: Attacker ‘did not know who’ Zeldin was
Woman, 79, killed in crash with flatbed truck
In memory of local softball player and SUNY Broome student Connor Murray -- friends, family and...
Community gathers for second annual ‘Connor Murray Big Ball Tournament’

Latest News

Pope Francis prays in a cemetery at the former residential school, in Maskwacis, near Edmonton,...
Pope apologizes for ‘catastrophic’ school policy, abuses in Canada
Quack! The 12th Annual Duck Derby is next month, details here
Police respond to Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022. An officer who was nearby shot...
Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; officer shot her
FILE - Paul Sorvino arrives at the 29th annual Producers Guild Awards at the Beverly Hilton on...
‘Goodfellas,’ ‘Law & Order’ actor Paul Sorvino dies at 83
Caught on camera: a man had a close encounter with a black bear in Jupiter, Florida.
CLOSE ENCOUNTER: Man comes face to face with black bear