Quack! The 12th Annual Duck Derby is next month, details here

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- The Broome County Humane Society Duck Derby will return next month.

The derby, which can win you $5,000, will be held Aug. 20 at Highland Park in Endwell. This is the 12th Duck Derby by the Humane Society.

DUCK DERBY SEASON is ON! 🐥 🏁 Your chance to WIN 💲5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ cash and help the Broome County Humane Society’s furry... Posted by The Broome County Humane Society on Sunday, July 24, 2022

The derby works by participants buying a rubber duck, one or several, which will then “race” down a track at Highland Park. First place prize is $5,000, second place is $1,300 and $700.

The event begins at 11 a.m. and goes through 2 p.m.

There will be music, food and vendors.

Proceeds of the adopted rubber ducks will go to the Humane Society.