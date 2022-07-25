Quack! The 12th Annual Duck Derby is next month, details here
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ENDWELL (WBNG) -- The Broome County Humane Society Duck Derby will return next month.
The derby, which can win you $5,000, will be held Aug. 20 at Highland Park in Endwell. This is the 12th Duck Derby by the Humane Society.
The derby works by participants buying a rubber duck, one or several, which will then “race” down a track at Highland Park. First place prize is $5,000, second place is $1,300 and $700.
The event begins at 11 a.m. and goes through 2 p.m.
There will be music, food and vendors.
Proceeds of the adopted rubber ducks will go to the Humane Society.