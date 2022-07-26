Hochul signs bills to help disabled New Yorkers

ALBANY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul signed a legislation package Tuesday that upholds the rights of New Yorkers with disabilities.

This legislative package encourages autonomy in decision-making through a Supported Decision-Making Agreement and seeks to educate the public about the myriad ways people with intellectual and developmental disabilities contribute meaningfully to their communities and reduce harmful stigma and stereotyping, the governor’s office said.

“The Americans With Disabilities Act established a comprehensive national mandate prohibiting discrimination against people with disabilities in all its forms,” Governor Hochul said. “To make the New York dream a reality, we will continue to make New York inclusive, integrated and accessible for all.”

The package includes support for decision-making by people with disabilities, establishing a public awareness campaign to combat stigmas and stereotypes of the disabled and replacing derogatory terms with “developmentally disabled” or variations of the term.

The legislation also eliminates a residence requirement for certain beneficiaries of the New York Able Program.