Advertisement

Hochul signs bills to help disabled New Yorkers

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul signed a legislation package Tuesday that upholds the rights of New Yorkers with disabilities.

This legislative package encourages autonomy in decision-making through a Supported Decision-Making Agreement and seeks to educate the public about the myriad ways people with intellectual and developmental disabilities contribute meaningfully to their communities and reduce harmful stigma and stereotyping, the governor’s office said.

“The Americans With Disabilities Act established a comprehensive national mandate prohibiting discrimination against people with disabilities in all its forms,” Governor Hochul said. “To make the New York dream a reality, we will continue to make New York inclusive, integrated and accessible for all.”

The package includes support for decision-making by people with disabilities, establishing a public awareness campaign to combat stigmas and stereotypes of the disabled and replacing derogatory terms with “developmentally disabled” or variations of the term.

The legislation also eliminates a residence requirement for certain beneficiaries of the New York Able Program.

Most Read

West Corners
NYSP: Man shot in West Corners, sent to hospital
Man shot in chest has non-life threatening injuries, police say
Thousands of power outages reported across Broome, Chenango counties
Broome County Fair opening night July 26
The whale landed on the bow of the 19-foot boat. (LEO ENGGASSER, AMAZING ANIMALS+, TMX, CNN)
WATCH: Whale breaches, lands on boat

Latest News

KLAW Industries partners with Binghamton, bringing more sustainable sidewalks
KLAW Industries partners with Binghamton, bringing more sustainable sidewalks
Crews respond to fire in Town of Maine
Man shot with bow & arrow in Town of Binghamton, police find rifles in abandoned country club
Maine-Endwell 10U Little League team prepares for state tournament in Endicott