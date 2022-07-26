Man shot in chest has non-life threatening injuries, police say

WEST CORNERS (WBNG) -- New York State Police provided an update on a man that shot on Carl Street around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Police said the 40-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was shot in the chest and transported to Wilson Medical Center Monday evening.

The name of the victim was not released and State Police have reported anything about a possible suspect.

Heavy Police Presence in West Corners Our Scott Sasina WBNG is there with the latest. Posted by WBNG 12 News on Monday, July 25, 2022

Several police cars were spotted in front of the Speedway gas station on Day Hollow Road and Nanticoke Road in the neighborhood after the shooting occurred. Police were also on Carl Street nearby.

Witnesses told 12 News they heard several gunshots ring out in the area.

State Police said Tuesday afternoon that there is no danger to the public.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information.