Man shot with bow & arrow in Town of Binghamton, police find rifles in abandoned country club

(Police)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOWN OF BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office said one person was shot with a compound bow & arrow Tuesday morning in the Town of Binghamton.

Around 3 a.m., deputies responded to the Vestal Hills Country Club at 3123 Webb Road in the Town of Binghamton for a report of a man being shot with a bow & arrow at the abandoned location.

Patrols found a man alert and conscious with a non-life-threatening wound to his chest. He was taken to Wilson Hospital.

The sheriff’s office said it was reported that before law enforcement arrived, two people left in a dark-colored sedan. That sedan was located by New York State Police on Powderhouse Road. When state police tried to stop the vehicle, the people inside it fled on foot. Police then established a perimeter.

The sheriff’s office said Savannah Perry and Carson Vanco, both 21 years old, both of Endicott, NY, were located hiding in the garage of a residence on Powderhouse Road.

Authorities said an investigation determined Bayso Vannavongsa of Binghamton was using the abandoned location to store property.

Vannavongsa and Vanco were known to each other and their relationship began to deteriorate culminating in Vanco ambushing Vannavongsa at the country club by shooting him at close range with a compound bow and arrow, the sheriff’s office said.

On the property, authorities found five rifles, a sawed-off shotgun, one BB gun and two handguns. They also found items that are believed to be stolen, which are a chain saw, a dirtbike, a generator and various tools.

Charges are expected.

