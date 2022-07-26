Rain chances return late week

Tonight: Clouds will decrease overnight. Winds will be light out of the northwest. Low: 55

Wednesday: There will be a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Winds will be light out of the south-southwest. High: 85.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance for a spotty shower overnight. Winds will be light. Chance of precipitation 30% Low: 66

Thursday: Partly sunny, humid with a chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Chance of precipitation 40%. High: 85 Low: 67

Friday: Partly sunny, humid with a chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Chance of precipitation 30%. High: 80 Low: 58

Nice Wednesday temperatures (WBNG)

Discussion: Remaining cumulus clouds will give way to a mostly clear sky tonight with temperatures dipping down into the lower 50s in some locations. We’ll see a nice day on Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds. The humidity will increase both Thursday and Friday with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms both days as a cold front passes Thursday and then another on Friday.

The weekend is looking nice at this point with a mix of clouds and sun Saturday and a warmer, mostly sunny day on Sunday with temps in the mid 80s.

The heat continues Monday of next week and heat with humidity will move into the area Tuesday.