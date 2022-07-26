SerlingFest 2022 to celebrate the life and work of Rod Serling

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On Tuesday, representatives from the Rod Serling Memorial Foundation announced plans for SerlingFest 2022.

The event will take place from Aug. 12 to 14 with all proceeds going toward “As Timeless As Infinity,” the foundation’s campaign to create a statue of Serling in Recreation Park.

This year’s SerlingFest will kick off with “Cocktails from the Zone,” a fundraising cocktail party at the DoubleTree Hotel.

The weekend will also include video marathons, performances and a documentary screening.

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo was at the announcement.

“If your lives were influenced by Rod Serling, I encourage you to get involved with this community-wide effort to acknowledge this magnificent person who called Binghamton his home,” Assemblywoman Lupardo said.

Tickets for “Cocktails from the Zone” are $50 and tickets for SerlingFest are $30. Tickets can be purchased from here.