Southern Tier Tuesdays: Groton Food Pantry awarded $2,000 grant

GROTON (WBNG) -- Groton Food Pantry is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

The Groton Food Pantry serves Tompkins, Cortland, Cayuga and surrounding counties providing meals to 200 families per month.

Groton Food Pantry Coordinator Jessamine Stone has been involved in this pantry since 2018.

“We’ve been trying to expand our borders since I took over in 2018 to increase quality, quantity and increase the number of families were servicing,” Stone said. “We also want to be able to provide items for people who may have dietary restrictions or different needs.”

Stone said food at the pantry comes from The Food Bank or the Southern Tier and Trader Joe’s.

“We largely try to provide dairy, fresh produce, real meats versus canned we do our best to provide fresh,” Stone said.

Stone said the well-established pantry was in need of change.

“I really felt a need to change what I was seeing in food pantries I wanted to remove the stigma, I wanted to put fresh back into the pantry and put the quality back into the pantry,” Stone said.

The grant money will be used to purchase food, equipment, and gas needed to deliver meals.

The Groton Food Pantry is located at 101 McKinley Ave. in Groton.

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com.