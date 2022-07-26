(WBNG) -- In efforts to bring residents around the Southern Tier together, a local man is holding an event to help animals at a Kirkwood farm called ‘Sunday Funday at the Farm’.

Gatez, Coordinator for ‘Sunday Funday at the Farm’ said after meeting the owners and speaking to them about their farm and how they were in danger of losing it, he knew he had to do something to help.

“When farmers aren’t able to keep their farms going anymore, What ends up happening to the animals is they put them down. And there isn’t man animal rescues, so just letting animals live their lives the same way we need them they need us so we wanted to makes sure they live the years of their life just like we do” said Gatez.

He said families are welcomed to bring their kids to enjoy a day of fun activities like face painting, farm house games , raffle prizes and giveaways. He said the money raised from the event will help them raise money to build a new barn and provide a better home for the animals.

“The proceeds with go to building a new barn and getting more hay, and hay bells” said Gatez.

Dr. Ellen Johnson Veterinarian for Northeast Pennsylvania Equine Clinic says, being able to raise the money raised from this event will also help provide resources for the animals on the farm.

“The cost of feed and bedding and facilities medication is very challenging and there’s a great need in our area and really nationwide for care for animals that have not really have sufficient care prior to coming to a rescue” said Dr. Ellen Johnson Veterinarian for Northeast Pennsylvania Equine Clinic.

Gatez said, the farm has been around for over 100 hundred years and he wants to make sure they keep going for 100 more. He said the event will be held on August 14 From 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 2391 route 11 in Kirkwood.

