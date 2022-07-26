Advertisement

SUNY introduces a Mental Health Resource Finder

By Molly Sheets
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- The State University of New York has created a Mental Health Resource Finder for students.

On the website, students can search for campus and county resources and learn about services offered, contact information, hours of operation and more.

The finder also displayed universal resources, such as information for students with disabilities, parents, BIPOC and the LGBQIA+ community.

“We wanted to make sure that we had a mental health resource where students can easily find resources that are close-by and that would enable them to find resources that talk specifically to their needs,” Deputy Chief Operating Officer for SUNY Tamara Frazier said.

To see what resources are available, click here.

Most Read

West Corners
NYSP: Man shot in West Corners, sent to hospital
Man shot in chest has non-life threatening injuries, police say
Thousands of power outages reported across Broome, Chenango counties
Broome County Fair opening night July 26
The whale landed on the bow of the 19-foot boat. (LEO ENGGASSER, AMAZING ANIMALS+, TMX, CNN)
WATCH: Whale breaches, lands on boat

Latest News

Read Up on Prevention
Read Up on Prevention
SerlingFest
SerlingFest
Mental Health
Mental Health
Man shot in chest has non-life threatening injuries, police say