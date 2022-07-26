SUNY introduces a Mental Health Resource Finder

(WBNG) -- The State University of New York has created a Mental Health Resource Finder for students.

On the website, students can search for campus and county resources and learn about services offered, contact information, hours of operation and more.

The finder also displayed universal resources, such as information for students with disabilities, parents, BIPOC and the LGBQIA+ community.

“We wanted to make sure that we had a mental health resource where students can easily find resources that are close-by and that would enable them to find resources that talk specifically to their needs,” Deputy Chief Operating Officer for SUNY Tamara Frazier said.

