‘Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Memorial Torch Motorcycle Ride’ arrives in Southern Tier, honoring fallen service members

VESTAL (WBNG) -- A procession of motorcycles arrived at the Vestal Elks Lodge Monday -- traveling across the country to honor fallen soldiers.

This is the thirteenth annual fallen soldiers memorial torch run.

The motorcycle group began their journey in Oregon, and is making stops along the way to visit the homes of over 60 fallen soldiers and pay respects to their families.

“We do the ride every year to remind our Gold Star Families that their fallen service members have not been forgotten,” said Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Executive Director Warren Williamson.

The Tribute to Fallen Soldiers riders are escorting a lit memorial torch to the Arlington National Cemetery in Washington D.C., where a special ceremony will be held to conclude the tribute.

“That flame travels all across the country and it remains lit. In fact, it remains lit for 30 consecutive days on this trip,” said Williamson. “We’ll take it into Arlington National Cemetery on Sunday, August 7th and we’ll extinguish the flame in our closing ceremony. Then we’ll ring the memorial bell 68 times for each of the 68 service members we’re honoring on this particular journey.”

The group will bring the ceremony to a formal close by laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Before continuing on their journey -- the riders will be staying overnight at the Vestal Elks Lodge, where they will be provided with food, shelter, supplies and monetary donations.

Veterans Committee Chairman at the elks lodge, George Light, said he appreciates the community’s support in welcoming the motorcycle group.

“The community has been amazing at pulling together. We had law enforcement escort them in, law enforcement to escort them out, and New York State troopers are getting involved,” said Light. ”The fact that they picked our lodge to be one of their stops is an honor and we are glad we can help.”

New York State Senator Fred Akshar, who is also an elks member, expressed the importance of honoring the veterans who served our country.

“It’s just critically important that we as Americans, we as New Yorkers, do everything in our power to make sure we are supporting our veterans who are still with us, but most importantly those who paid the ultimate sacrifice by laying their lives down,” he said.

Tribute rider and veteran in the group, David Mashburn, said he couldn’t be more grateful for the support.

“The way the community comes together and helps us pay tribute to the fallen soldiers is an amazing sight to see,” said Mashburn. “I spent 33 years in the Air Force, countless deployments I’ve been on, and I’ve been lucky enough to come back each time. So, I do this for the ones who were not able to make it back home and it’s an extreme honor.”