Broome County Fair holds opening day, celebrating 147 years

By Ashley Soriano
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WHITNEY POINT (WBNG) -- The 147th annual Broome County Fair kicked off Tuesday -- celebrating the opening day with a special parade!

Broome County Fair President, Gary Cornell, said he is excited to have families come out and enjoy all the fair has to offer.

“It’s a big deal this year. We’re going to have our special kids day, we had a fair last year but we didn’t have the kids day because of the pandemic. It’s going to be back this year on Thursday.”

People from around the community gathered for an afternoon of food, games, carnival rides and entertainment.

Cornell said this Saturday people can also look forward to a special Semi-Truck Pride and Polish Parade.

“It’s a very busy event, we have a demolition derby, tractor pulls, semi-truck pulls, super stock and modified tractor pulls, and we have 4-H and Cooperative Extension that work great with us,” said Cornell. “Saturday is a full day with the semi-trucks and we have a parade of polished trucks going around.”

For those who missed the fair’s opening day -- there’s still plenty of time to take the family as the fair will run until Sunday, July 31.

Admission to the fair is free from Tuesday to Friday before noon.

General admission is $7 dollars for adults and $1 for kids. Children under the age of 5 get in free.

More information on the fair schedule, hours and tickets can be found here.

