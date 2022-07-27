Broome County plans Grippen Park improvement project

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Broome County is planning a major improvement project for Grippen Park in West Endicott.

The multi-million dollar project is aiming to renovate the old ice rink and create a new multipurpose facility.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said the county is also planning on installing a wiffle ball stadium on the site of a playing field at the park.

Garnar said the county is hoping to improve the playground, pave the outdoor parking lot and add an outdoor ice rink.

Through these renovations, Garnar said he wants the park to have something for everyone.

“This is a Broome County Park, and it certainly used to be used by a lot of people in the community, so one of the things that we want to do is return it to the community,” Garnar said.

The County Executive said the design work for the project will be completed in the coming months. He said he hopes bids for the work can occur in the winter, leading construction to start sometime next year.