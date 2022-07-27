Female killed in crash in Delaware County crash, driver seriously injured

DAVENPORT, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office said one person was killed in a crash in the Town of Davenport Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched to State Highway 23 and County Highway 10 for a report of a two-vehicle crash with serious injuries.

An investigation showed that a car traveling north on County Highway 10 entered the intersection that crosses State Highway 23 when it was struck by a pickup truck.

A female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the car suffered life-threatening injuries. The driver of the pickup truck suffered minor injuries. A male passenger in the truck was not hurt.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. No tickets have been issued and arrests have been made.