Advertisement

Female killed in crash in Delaware County crash, driver seriously injured

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office said one person was killed in a crash in the Town of Davenport Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched to State Highway 23 and County Highway 10 for a report of a two-vehicle crash with serious injuries.

An investigation showed that a car traveling north on County Highway 10 entered the intersection that crosses State Highway 23 when it was struck by a pickup truck.

A female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the car suffered life-threatening injuries. The driver of the pickup truck suffered minor injuries. A male passenger in the truck was not hurt.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. No tickets have been issued and arrests have been made.

Most Read

West Corners
NYSP: Man shot in West Corners, sent to hospital
Sheriff announces felony charges in bow & arrow shooting at abandoned property
Man shot in chest has non-life threatening injuries, police say
Broome County Fair opening night July 26
Crews respond to fire in Town of Maine

Latest News

Sunshine today, but the threat of storms is looming later this week
Sunshine today, but the threat of storms is looming later this week
Man, 63, sentenced for having more than 1,000 pictures, videos of child porn
Sunshine today, but the threat of storms is looming later this week
Sunshine today, but the threat of storms is looming later this week
The Narcan vending machine is currently located at 22 Elm St. in Oneonta.
Otsego County has the first Narcan vending machine in New York