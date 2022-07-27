Advertisement

Financial Tip: Capital gains tax

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Jul. 27, 2022
(WBNG) -- In this week’s Financial Tip RJ Barber of Visions Investment Services discuses capital gains tax.

“The first thing you need to know about capital gains is that they come in two flavors: short-term and long-term,” Wealth Management Advisor RJ Barber said. “Long-term isn’t really that long in this context, if you hold an investment for one year and a day any gains on your holdings when you sell are considered long-term capital gains.”

To contact RJ and his team at Visions Investment Services, visit the website here.

