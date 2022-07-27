Advertisement

Gusty storms could fire Thursday

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5:30pm Newscast.
By Howard Manges
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tonight: Clouds and mugginess increase. Low: 62-69

Thursday: 40% chance of scattered afternoon rain and storms. Any storms could be strong and possibly severe. Gusty winds would be the highest threat with any storms. High: 83-88

Thursday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 61-67

Forecast Discussion:

A warm front lifts through the area tonight with mugginess expected to rise. Lows stay in the 6os.

A cold front brings the risk of some storms Thursday afternoon. Any storms could be strong to severe with damaging wind the highest risk with any storms. It will be humid and the chance of rain is 40%. Timing of storms looks to be around 1-2pm near the eastern Finger Lakes to around 5-6pm in the Catskills. Once evening arrives, the storm risk will be just about over.

STORMS COULD BE GUSTY
Friday brings a small chance of showers, but there is some uncertainty on rain chances. We’re keeping the shower percentage chance at around 30% for now.

The weekend still looks dry and the pattern will be turning warm again into the first of August on Monday.

