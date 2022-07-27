Advertisement

How the Family Violence Prevention Council of Broome County is helping parents communicate with their children about difficult topics

By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Family Violence Prevention Council of Broome County has launched a new campaign that will help parents learn how to have difficult conversations with their children, called ‘Read Up on Prevention’.

Kristin Beylo, coordinator for Family Violence Prevention Council of Broome County said this summer reading campaign will aim to support parents by encouraging reading through donated kids books, and providing them with a list of books covering difficult to manage topics which are important to the wellness and safety of children.

“I think parents are probably looking for places to get information, and this is a great way to start having those conversations and start what different professionals are using and feeling less isolated” said Kristin Beylo.

She said each donated book will be equipped with a QR code which will lead parents to a ‘Reading Program’ Google Drive, where there will be a list of books covering many difficult to manage topics.

“The books are divided up by age, but also topic. Some of the topics are divided up into mental health, anxiety, body safety, divorce and separation, and grief and loss” said Kristin Beylo.

Beylo said, as a parent its never easy to have these kinds of conversation with your child, and for parents who are struggling to have these conversation its important to know you are not alone.

To access this link please click here.

