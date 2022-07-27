Advertisement

How to keep your children safe online

By Molly Sheets
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Over recent decades, social media platforms have gained immense popularity among people of all ages, especially adults in the 19 to 27 age range. However, there has been a recent upswing in social media use among children.

Although there are rules to keep children under 13 years old from making an account, it’s not enough to keep children completely off of social media.

To make sure that children are using the internet safely, the Broome County Sheriff’s Department is offering tips to parents.

Broome County Deputy Sheriff Robert Stapleton said that parents should consider using computer filtering devices and parental controls.

Stapleton also suggests parents keep their children’s phones away from their bedrooms at night. He said late at night is when he typically sees children getting into trouble online.

“They are protected at home and they are protected at school, but when they have that device in their hands, anyone can reach out to them,” Stapleton said. “They can be kids that they should not be involving themselves with or unknown adults that can be sex offenders or criminals themselves.”

For more information on how you can protect your children, click here.

