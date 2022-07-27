Advertisement

Man, 63, sentenced for having more than 1,000 pictures, videos of child porn

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(WBNG) -- The United States Department of Justice announced that a Tioga County man plead to possessing hundreds of images and videos of child pornography.

The DOJ said 63-year-old Timothy E. Deuel acknowledged that in March 2015, he was sentenced to 87 months in prison and 10 years of supervised release as a result of his distribution of child pornography conviction. He admitted that during the supervised release, he possessed three digital storage devices which had 1,000 images of child pornography and 200 video files of child pornography.

Deuel is facing a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of at least five years to life.

His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 29, 2022.

